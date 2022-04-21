Musk Secures $46.5 Billion Funding to Buy Twitter, Says Ready for Tender Offer | 21 April 2022 | Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured the required financing to buy Twitter and take the company private, according to a new regulatory filing. Musk is also exploring a tender offer to buy shares from stockholders directly. The document shows that Musk has received $46.5 billion in commitment to help finance the proposed deal. If he decides to go ahead with a tender offer, he will approach Twitter shareholders and offer to buy their shares within a specific time frame. He is, however, still considering whether to launch a tender offer for Twitter, according to the filing.