'My body, my choice!': Hundreds of NJ students rally against Rutgers' COVID vaccine mandate --GOP state lawmakers in New Jersey propose legislation to thwart mandate | 25 May 2021 | Hundreds of students and others converged at Rutgers University recently to take part in a medical freedom rally in protest of the institution's decision to require the COVID vaccine for students returning to campus this fall. Participants chanted "my body, my choice," waved American flags, and held signs demanding their "freedom" at the May 21 event. The Epoch Times reports the event was organized by Turning Point USA, Young Americans for Liberty, and NJ Stands Up, a medical freedom advocacy group. Several state lawmakers also attended the rally in support.