'My family could provide a wealth of business opportunities at the highest levels.' Joe Biden's brother Jim touted his connections in a groveling letter asking for a meeting with a Qatari prince in charge of the nation's $170b investment fund --Jim Biden wrote the letter, obtained by DailyMail.com, in August 2017 | 28 Feb 2023 | Joe Biden's brother touted his family connections in a letter to the Qatari royal family asking for work, DailyMail.com can reveal. Jim Biden, Joe's younger brother, wrote a groveling letter to a Qatari prince in charge of the Arab nation's $170 billion investment fund in August 2017, asking for a meeting. In the letter, obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, Jim told a Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) director: "My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels." The letter is the latest in a series of revelations about Joe's younger sibling Jim Biden, 73, using the family name to boost his business connections in the Middle East.