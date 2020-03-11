'This is my son, Beau, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate': Joe confuses his two granddaughters and then introduces one of them as his dead son - and he could be your President in hours... | 03 Nov 2020 | Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe during his final pit stop on election day as he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his late son Beau Biden, then called her by her cousin Natalie's name, before finally correctly introducing Natalie as Beau's daughter to a crowd of supporters in Philadelphia. 'This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,' he said as he put his arm around Finnegan's shoulder. He then continued with the slip-up by calling her Natalie and saying she is Beau's daughter. Natalie, 16, is Beau's daughter while Finnegan, 20, is actually the daughter of Biden’s other son Hunter. 'This is my granddaughter, Natalie,' Biden continued, before saying: 'No wait, we got the wrong one.' He then finally put his arm around Natalie's shoulder, who was standing close by, and said correctly... The latest gaffe from Biden, who suffers from a stutter, came as he addressed a large crowd of supporters in Philadelphia just hours before the polls close.