MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims Twitter Seized and Controlled His Account for Two Weeks | 27 Jan 2021 | MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is claiming that the social media giant Twitter seized his account for two weeks and made posts on his account without his consent. Lindell made the claim during an appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight where he described the backlash that he and his company have received due to Lindell’s participation in the fight for electoral integrity. "This time, about 17 days ago, when someone put up on the internet actual new machine election fraud, I retweeted it, and they took my Twitter down," Lindell wrote. "Now, when they took it down, this is interesting. They didn't take it down all the way. I just couldn't do anything, and they were running their Twitter account like they were me!" he explained.