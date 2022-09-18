MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's Cellphone Seized by FBI - Report | 14 Sept 2022 | MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell – an ally of President Donald Trump - reportedly has been served with a search warrant and had his cellphone seized by the FBI while sitting at the drive-thru of a Hardee's in Minnesota. The New York Times received confirmation from the FBI field office in Denver that Lindell was served with a warrant, though they provided little in the way of details and declined to comment. The report indicates the MyPillow CEO was questioned about his connection to Tina Peters, a county clerk in Mesa, Colorado recently indicted on state charges related to a scheme to download data from voting machines used in the 2020 presidential [so-called] election.