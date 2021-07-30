MyPillow Employee Beheaded in Broad Daylight Near Minneapolis | 29 July 2021 | A 55-year-old woman was beheaded in broad daylight Wednesday in Shakopee, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. The victim, Shakopee resident America Mafalda Thayer, was an employee of MyPillow, according to Fox-9 Minneapolis. Alexis Saborit, 42, also of Shakopee, was reportedly in an abusive long-term relationship with her, and he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Shakopee Police Department.