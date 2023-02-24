Mysterious White Dust Blankets Parts of West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland | 24 Feb 2023 | Parts of West Virginia and Maryland were blanketed with a mysterious fine white dust late Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. The Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia appeared to be hit the hardest, but there were also photos and videos being posted from as far as Winchester, Virginia, and Hagerstown, Maryland. A Facebook page that tracks emergencies in the Panhandle, Eastern Panhandle Working Fires, was early to post about the dust. "Call 911!! Per The WV Dept of Environmental Protection, they have requested that anybody experiencing these issues call 911 immediately and have their local fire department respond. They also advise to shut doors and windows and avoid outdoors at this time as a common sense approach until it can be identified," a post on the page read.