Mystery family from Connecticut hands out Florida oranges to snowbound travelers stranded on I-95 in Virginia | 4 Jan 2022 | An unknown Connecticut family provided solace to snowbound travelers stranded Tuesday night by offering oranges to motorists stopped for hours on I-95. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia and one-time presidential candidate, was one of the grateful beneficiaries. "A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them," Kaine tweeted Tuesday morning. Kaine had set out for the two-hour drive from Richmond to Washington, D.C. on Monday, only to spend the next 21 hours gridlocked by a snowstorm.