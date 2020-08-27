Mystery as Joe Biden Tweeted About the Pandemic Six Months Before America's Outbreak and Before COVID-19 Emerged in China | 27 Aug 2020 | The date on one particular Joe Biden tweet from Oct. 2019 stands out as beyond suspicious. Just like the Washington Post's story Biden's tweet is a response to -- about the pandemic and America's response to a pandemic. But this was MONTHS BEFORE the pandemic in America and even months before the COVID-19 break out in China. Part of a script you might say? For a bumbling, mumbling guy who can't formulate a complete, coherent sentence on a good day you have to wonder who briefed Joe and the Washington Post about a pandemic six months before the United States shut down. Who is writing this script?