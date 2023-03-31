Nancy Pelosi gets swift lesson in basic law after declaring Trump must 'prove innocence' after indictment | 31 March 2023 | Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received a swift lesson in basic criminal law on Thursday over her backward response to former President Donald Trump being indicted. "The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence," Pelosi reacted. "Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right." The problem with Pelosi's response is obvious: The U.S. criminal justice system does not afford the accused "the right to a trial to prove innocence." Rather, Americans accused of crimes are assumed to be innocent. Prosecutors, who officially charge individuals, are responsible for proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. And if a jury unanimously agrees the government failed to meet that standard -- even if everyone "knows" the accused is guilty -- the criminal justice system dictates that the accused is not guilty.