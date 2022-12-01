Nancy Pelosi makes millions off tech stocks – and scoffs at push to ban congressional trades | 7 Jan 2022 | Nancy Pelosi is scrambling to quash bipartisan efforts to ban stock trading by Congressional lawmakers -- even as she and her husband have raked in as much as $30 million from bets on the Big Tech firms Pelosi is responsible for regulating. Late last month, the House Speaker disclosed that the Pelosis scooped up millions in bullish call options for stocks including Google, Salesforce, Micron Technology and Roblox. At the same, some insiders say she has slow-walked efforts to rein in Big Tech. Days later, Pelosi brushed off worries over stock picking by lawmakers, claiming it was part of the "free-market economy" -- comments that made Democratic insiders' "blood boil," people close to the speaker told The Post.