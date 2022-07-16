Nancy Pelosi's Husband Buys Millions in Chip Stocks Right Before Vote on Massive Chip Subsidy | 15 July 2022 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul bought up to $5 million in stock of a computer chip company ahead of a vote on a bill next week that would hand billions in subsidies to boost chip manufacturing, a financial disclosure shows. Paul Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Nvidia, one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, on June 17, according to the speaker's disclosure report released Thursday. Now, senators will convene as early as Tuesday to vote on a bipartisan competition bill, which allocates $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and gives tax credits for production, Reuters reported Thursday.