Nancy Pelosi's son Paul was involved in five companies probed by the feds as shocking paper trail connects him to a slew of fraudsters and convicted criminals --He served as vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens --A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for was accused of testing drugs on people without FDA authorization, DailyMail.com can reveal --A source close to a firm Nancy's son worked for told DailyMail.com that Pelosi Jr. received $2.8 million of shares allegedly issued as part of a massive $164 million fraud in July 2016 | 16 Jan 2022 | Nancy Pelosi's son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies – but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals. A shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.'s connections to a host of fraudsters, rule-breakers and convicted criminals. His years-long repeated business dealings raise two troubling questions Nancy's son has been unable to answer: why did he get mixed up with such unsavory characters over and over, and how involved was he with the criminal investigations into his fraudster colleagues? Pelosi Jr. has never been accused or charged with crimes relating to these cases. But sources close to the Democrat power broker's son - and even Pelosi Jr. himself - admit that some of his business dealings may have arisen from savvy entrepreneurs hiring him in an attempt to curry favor with his powerful family.