Nasdaq enters correction; oil nears $87 | 19 Jan 2022 | U.S. stocks fell across the board in another choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 339 points or 0.96% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.97%. While the Nasdaq Composite lost over 1% slipping into correction territory, off 10% from its most recent record high. Oil closed at $86.96 per barrel, an eight-year-high.