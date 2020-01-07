Nasdaq hits 22nd record as new quarter begins | 01 July 2020 | The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 kicked off the second quarter on a positive note, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground as investors weighed the nation's reopening from coronavirus lockdowns against fresh employment data, more cautious comments from the Federal Reserve and another round of stimulus. The Nasdaq notched its 22nd record close of the year rising, 0.95 percent, while the S&P gained 0.50 percent and the Dow slipped 77 points or 0.30 percent. The major averages on Tuesday closed out their strongest quarter in more than 20 years.