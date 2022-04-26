Nasdaq loses nearly 4%, hits fresh low for 2022 | 26 April 2022 | U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday continuing a vicious April sell-off after a one-day breather, as investors dumped shares on fears of an economic slowdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and retreated more deeply into bear market territory, sitting now more than 22% off its high. The index posted a fresh 52-week low Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 810 points, or 2.4%... For April, the S&P 500 is off by around 7%, the Nasdaq is down about 11% and the Dow is down roughly 3%. Tuesday marks the Dow's third decline of more than 300 points within the past four days.