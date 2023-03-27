Nashville school shooter who killed three children was transgender woman, police say --Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was killed by police at the scene and has since been confirmed as the shooter who killed six people at the Covenant School in Tennessee | 27 March 2023 | Police searched her house and found a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and evidence she had clearly done surveillance before the shooting. Authorities also described her as a "lone zealot," who had written a manifesto ahead of the attack. Hale is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School in Nashville, where used two assault rifles and a pistol to kill six. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said: "We have a manifesto, we have some writings we're going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."