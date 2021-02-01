Nashville's Big Bomb Was a Very Rare Device, Experts Think --Fire, flash, and power signal a volatile fuel-air mix that even terrorists avoid. | 01 Jan 2021 | Find his test sites, top bomb experts say. Anthony Quinn Warner's [alleged] device, although probably made of common over-the-counter components, is unique in the annals of mayhem, according to seasoned FBI bomb experts consulted by SpyTalk. "We've never seen an improvised thermobaric device before in this country or any country," says Dave Williams, who conducted the FBI's on-scene investigations of the World Trade Center, Oklahoma City, Pan Am 103 and Unabomber bombings, among other notorious incidents. Thermobaric refers to a gaseous fuel-air explosion. "The reason is, it's very difficult to get the timing down to get an optimum mixture of air and a liquified carbonaceous fuel such as propane, methane, acetylene or natural gas," Williams told SpyTalk. "He couldn't have done it the first time and made it work. There had to be a test area." ...Williams's hypothesis, that Warner's RV bomb was likely thermobaric, also known as a fuel-air explosive, aerosol bomb or vacuum bomb, is based on videos of the yellow-orange fireball, the pattern of destruction and conversations with other experts in the tight network of bomb investigators aware of the ongoing investigation in Nashville.