Nation Faces 'Hand-to-Hand Combat' to Get Reluctant Americans Vaccinated | 21 April 2021 | Now that Joe Biden has met his goal to have all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, health officials around the country are hitting what appears to be a soft ceiling: More than half the nation's adults have received at least one dose, but it is going to take hard work -- and some creative changes in strategy -- to convince the rest. State health officials, business leaders, policymakers and politicians are struggling to figure out how to tailor their messages, and their tactics, to persuade not only the vaccine hesitant but also the indifferent... White House and state health officials are calling this next phase of the vaccination campaign "the ground game," and are likening it to a get-out-the-vote effort.