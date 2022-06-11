National Guard to activate cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of midterm elections | 5 Nov 2022 | The National Guard will be activating cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday to counter any potential interferences [Remember $500M in Zuckerbucks, which no one ever mentions, completely rigging the outome of the 2020 "election?"], Politico and StateScoop reported on Friday. National Guard Cyber Forces provided support in eight states during primary elections earlier this year and are reportedly prepared to protect the integrity of the midterms if necessary. The 14 states with teams on duty Tuesday are North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, Washington and West Virginia. National Guard officials will work and receive security updates from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the key agency tasked with protecting election infrastructure against cyber threats, according to Politico.