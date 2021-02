National Guard could stay in DC until the fall, source reveals to FOX 5 | 13 Feb 2021 | An internal e-mail obtained by FOX 5 reveals members of the National Guard might still be in D.C. through the fall of 2021. The National Security Council is asking the Department of Defense to engage Capitol Police on planning for post-March 12th support, according to the e-mail. A meeting is scheduled for agencies to discuss on Wednesday, February 17.