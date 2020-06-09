National Guard rescues 200 from California wildfire | 06 Sept 2020 | More than 200 people were rescued by the National Guard from a wildfire in a recreational area in California, officials said Sunday. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that officials had rescued people sheltering-in-place at Mammoth Pool, a reservoir on the San Joaquin River about 45 miles north of Fresno, during the wildfire which was named the Creek Fire. Twenty of those rescued have been transported to area hospitals and "any others in need of medical attention are being treated," the sheriff's office said. A National Guard spokesman told CBS San Francisco a Chinook helicopter airlifted the first 50 to 60 evacuees to Fresno Airport, adding that some had "been injured by the flame of the fire."