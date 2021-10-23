National School Boards Association Apologizes Over Letter Comparing Parents to Domestic Terrorists | 23 Oct 2021 | The National School Boards Association (NSBA) has apologized to its members on Friday for a letter that was previously sent to the Biden administration in which the school board group compared parents accused of trying to intimidate educators to domestic terrorists. In a memo issued to NSBA members, the board said, "on behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter," which was sent on Sept. 29, urging Joe Biden to take action to stop what it described as "threats and acts of violence" against school boards, teachers, and others involved in the public education sphere. "There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter," the NSBA wrote...