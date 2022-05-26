National Science Teachers Association Bans Use of Words Including 'Mother,' 'Father,' 'Man,' and 'Woman' Because They Are 'Oppressive' | 23 May 2022 | According to the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA), science teachers must cease using words like “parent,” “men,” “women,” “mother,” and “father” since they are “oppressive”. The world’s largest association of science teachers has released a guide for science teachers on “anti-oppression” vocabulary, which includes instructions to refer to men as “XY individuals” and fathers as “persons with testes.” In the guide, titled "Gender-Inclusive Biology: A framework in action," the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) mothers are now referred to as "persons with ovaries" in reference to reproduction cycles. The NSTA also announces its support for biological men competing in women's sports, declaring the move of various states toward "Sex verification in sports" as an example of oppression.