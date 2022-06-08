National security risk: China now owns nearly 200,000 acres of land in America | 5 Aug 2022 | Fufeng Group, a bio-fermentation company based in mainland China, recently bought 300 acres in North Dakota for $2.6 million. The manufacturing firm plans to build a milling plant in the area. As per the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), China possesses over 191,000 acres of land in America, but the figures were before the North Dakota land sale this spring. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday, August 1, requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to immediately review the purchase... Fufeng Group USA COO Eric Chutorash claimed that they do not have any Chinese government ownership and the workers will all be Americans. He added that the human resources director, commercial director sales team and engineer are not people transferred from China.