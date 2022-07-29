National Security Search Engine: Google's Ranks Are Filled With CIA Agents --"We lied, we cheated, we stole." | 25 July 2022 | Google -- one of the largest and most influential organizations in the modern world -- is filled with ex-CIA agents. Studying employment websites and databases, MintPress has ascertained that the Silicon Valley giant has recently hired dozens of professionals from the Central Intelligence Agency in recent years. Moreover, an inordinate number of these recruits work in highly politically sensitive fields, wielding considerable control over how its products work and what the world sees on its screens and in its search results. Chief amongst these is the trust and safety department, whose staff, in the words of then Google Trust and Safety Vice President Kristie Canegallo, "[d]ecide what content is allowed on our platform" -- in other words, setting the rules of the internet, determining what billions see and what they do not see. Before Google, Canegallo had been President Obama's Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Implementation and is currently Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security... This continues to this day, with the CIA promoting dubious stories about the so-called "Havana Syndrome" and how the Russian government was supposedly offering money to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. Mike Pompeo, former director of the CIA, admitted as much in a talk he gave in 2019. He said to the audience at Texas A&M University: "When I was a cadet, what's the cadet motto at West Point? You will not lie, cheat, or steal or tolerate those who do. I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses [on] it!"