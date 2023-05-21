Native American Man Killed By Border Patrol Shortly After Calling Border Patrol on Trespassing Migrants | 21 May 2023 | Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O'odham Nation, was shot and killed by border patrol agents at his reservation in Southern Arizona. According to KVOA, Raymond Mattia called U.S. Border Patrol agents after he discovered illegal immigrants were trespassing in his yard. A family member told KVOA Raymond "called to request for assistance because there were multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property." According to the same family member who wished to not be identified, when Border patrol agents arrived to the scene Mattia exited his home and was shot dead shortly after.