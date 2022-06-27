NATO Announces Increase in 'High-Readiness Troops' From 40,000 to 300,000 --The U.S. Air Force has also deployed F-35 Stealth Fighter jets to the region. | 27 June 2022 | The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has announced that they are increasing the number of troops on "High Readiness" from 40,000 to 300,000 given the situation in Ukraine. NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement Monday morning in Brussels, adding "Extensive dialogue between NATO and Russia is no longer possible." Units deployed across eight eastern and southeastern NATO countries to deter Russia hostilities will rise in size from 1,000-strong battlegroups to brigades, which comprise around 3,000-5,000 troops with more war-fighting equipment in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. "We will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000," the NATO chief said.