NATO holds war games on Russia's border --'Bold Dragon' drills held in Estonia | 11 April 2022 | British, French, and Danish troops who have recently arrived to serve in NATO Battlegroup Estonia began joint drills with Estonian forces this weekend. The ongoing Bold Dragon war games, involving foreign soldiers and members of Estonia's 1st Infantry Brigade, are being held at the in the country's military’s central training area. Their aim is to provide the newly arrived Western European servicemen with their first opportunity to get acquainted with the Estonian terrain and improve cooperation with their local counterparts. On Saturday and Sunday, the participants of the drill practiced both assault and defensive maneuvers, according to a statement by the 1st Infantry Brigade.