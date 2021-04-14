NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan | 13 April 2021 | NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match Joe Biden's decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1. Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed "within a few months" but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden. There are between 7,000 and 7,500 non-U.S. NATO troops currently in Afghanistan. The U.S. troop presence stands at roughly 2,000. "We now have decided to start with withdrawal of all our NATO troops from Afghanistan starting the first of May," Stoltenberg said Wednesday.