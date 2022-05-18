NATO member blocks accession talks for Sweden and Finland - media --Turkey has opposed the Nordic states' accession to the bloc, accusing the countries of supporting terrorist groups | 18 May 2022 | Turkey has blocked NATO accession talks with Finland and Sweden, several media outlets reported on Wednesday. Representatives of the military bloc's member states gathered seeking to open the negotiations just hours after both nations officially submitted their applications. However, Ankara has reportedly stopped the vote at the start of the talks. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had said that the first stage of negotiations on the two nations' applications could be concluded within one or two weeks. However, Turkey's resistance casts doubt on whether that was still possible.