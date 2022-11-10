NATO once 'lost' underwater drone under Nord Stream, Gazprom reminds | 11 Oct 2022 | The US-led NATO alliance has been very active in waters around Nord Stream and once even managed to "lose" an armed underwater drone right under the pipeline, a Gazprom spokesman has said. "On November 6, 2015, a NATO underwater mine destroyer 'Seafox' was discovered during a scheduled visual inspection of the Nord Stream gas pipeline," Sergey Kupriyanov told Rossiya 24 on Monday. The device was found resting on the seabed at a depth of 40m between the Nord Stream pipelines, almost directly under one of them, Kupriyanov said. The incident, which received limited media coverage at the time, prompted a brief halt in gas deliveries, while the drone was ultimately recovered by the Swedish military.