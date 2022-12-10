NATO prepares for nuclear drills --Canceling the exercise would send a "very wrong signal" to Russia, the military alliance's chief said | 11 Oct 2022 | NATO has confirmed that it's sticking to plans for its annual nuclear drill, even as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict spurs fears of a direct and catastrophic confrontation between Moscow and the Western military bloc. "This is routine training, which happens every year, to keep our deterrent safe, secure and effective," NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday. The exercise, known as Steadfast Noon, will be held next week. It typically brings together dozens of aircraft from member nations and practices a nuclear strike mission. The jets typically don't carry live warheads. [We hope.] Joe Biden warned last week that Russia and the West face a greater threat of nuclear "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis 40 years ago.