NATO-supplied tanks destroyed in failed Ukrainian offensive - Russian MOD --Kiev lost eight German Leopards and three French AMX-10s, the military has claimed | 5 June 2023 | Russian forces have repelled a renewed large-scale attack by Ukrainian troops in several parts of Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Tuesday, claiming that Kiev's armed formations and military units suffered "significant losses." "Having suffered heavy losses the day before, the Kiev regime reorganized the remnants of the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades into separate combined units, which continued the offensive operations close to Novodarovka and Levadnoye," said the ministry's spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov. The renewed offensive mainly focused on the village of Vremevka in Donetsk Region, but was stopped by missile, artillery and heavy rocket-propelled flamethrower strikes, according to Konashenkov.