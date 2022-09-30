NATO tested underwater 'equipment' close to Nord Stream - Moscow --In June, the military alliance experimented with unmanned subs near the island of Bornholm | 29 Sept 2022 | NATO conducted exercises using deep-sea equipment in the area where gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were detected this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. She added that the entire Baltic Sea is "packed full" of the bloc's military infrastructure. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Zakharova dismissed any allegations that Russia was behind the incident. "May I ask you a question? When exactly did Russia decide it wanted to stop supplying energy to Europe?" she asked. Zakharova said NATO was engaged in military activities close to the location where the leaks were found, noting that it might have presented an interesting "opportunity" for the bloc. "So, maybe the NATO bases never conducted exercises there, while American soldiers have never been stationed on the territory of nearby countries?" she quipped, adding that this summer "in the area of Bornholm, Denmark, NATO conducted exercises that used deep-sea equipment."