A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming for the U.S. | 19 Sept 2022 | Last week, the media rushed to report that natural gas prices in the United States had fallen sharply after trade unions and railway companies reached a tentative deal that averted a potentially devastating strike. Indeed, natural gas prices fell by nearly a dollar per million British thermal units, helped by a respectable build in inventories. And yet, inventories remain below the seasonal average, exports are running at record rates, and producers are beginning to struggle to meet demand, both at home and abroad. Reuters' John Kemp wrote in a recent column that domestic and international gas consumption had risen to record highs, and shale producers--the ones that account for the bulk of U.S. natural gas output--were having a hard time catching up with this demand.