Natural Immunity 97 Percent Effective Against Severe COVID-19 After 14 Months - Study | 10 July 2022 | The protection against severe illness from so-called natural immunity remains superior to that bestowed by COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study. People who survived COVID-19 infection and weren’t vaccinated had sky-high protection against severe or fatal COVID-19, researchers in Qatar found. "Effectiveness of primary infection against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19 reinfection was 97.3 percent...irrespective of the variant of primary infection or reinfection, and with no evidence for waning. Similar results were found in sub-group analyses for those ≥50 years of age," Dr. Laith Abu-Raddad of Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar and colleagues said after studying long-term natural immunity in unvaccinated people. That percentage is higher than the protection from COVID-19 vaccines, according to other studies and real-world data.