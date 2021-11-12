Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine --Commander Lucian Kins applied for a religious exemption, which was refused by the Navy | 10 Dec 2021 | A top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking to Fox News, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested. Sources tell Fox News that Kins applied for a religious exemption, which was refused by the Navy, and that he later appealed that decision. In a statement issued to Fox News, LCDR Jason S. Fischer, a Navy spokesman, claimed that Kins was relieved of duty "due to loss of confidence" in his ability to perform work duties.