Navy helicopter crashes near California training range, all four crew members survive --On Wednesday, fives Marines were killed in an Osprey crash near Glamis, California | 9 June 2022 | A Navy helicopter crashed at a U.S. Navy training range along the Arizona-California border Thursday near El Centro, California, the Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Air Station North Island said. All four aircrew members survived the crash with one being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the military said. The crash comes just a day after five Marines were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Glamis, California during a training mission on Wednesday.