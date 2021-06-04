Navy hospital corpsman wounded 2 in Maryland shooting before being killed at nearby Fort Detrick, officials say | 06 April 2021 | A Navy sailor shot and injured two other sailors at a facility in the Maryland city of Frederick on Tuesday morning before driving to the US military's nearby Fort Detrick, where police shot and killed him, authorities said. The US Navy tweeted that the shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman, and Fort Detrick officials told CNN that he was posted at that installation. They identified him as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, whose rank was E-4.