Navy lied about fuel-laced water on US aircraft carrier - media --A whistleblower has alleged that crew members of the USS Nimitz were led to drink contaminated water and denied medical help | 2 Oct 2022 | A US Navy whistleblower has reportedly accused his superiors on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier of lying to crew members about the severity of a fuel leak into their drinking water and denying them medical treatment when they were sickened by the contaminated fluid. "We were exposed to an unhealthy amount of JP-5," a sailor on the carrier told Business Insider, referring to a common type of kerosene-based jet fuel. The media outlet, which posted its article on Saturday, said it didn't identify the sailor out of concern that he might face retribution from the Navy for speaking out.