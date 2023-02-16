Navy lifts deployment restrictions on sailors not vaccinated against COVID-19 | 16 Feb 2023 | The Navy will no longer consider COVID-19 vaccination status when making decisions about sailor deployments - a reversal of more than a year of service policy, according to new Navy guidance released this week. COVID-19 vaccination status cannot be considered when determining if someone can be deployed, according to the new standardized guidance for COVID-19, released as a NAVADMIN in response to a Congressional action that removed the requirement as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act... The guidance also makes it so there is no distinction between sailors who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated. The NAVADMIN does not include guidance on reinstating sailors separated from the Navy who refused COVID-19 vaccinations during the mandate.