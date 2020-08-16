NBA fires photographer over Kamala Harris meme | 15 Aug 2020 | The NBA fired a long-time photographer after he posted a meme of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., following the announcement of her candidacy for vice president, alongside presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The now-fired Houston-based photographer, Bill Baptist, worked for the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years, reported USA Today. The meme read, "Joe and the Hoe." An anonymous source confirmed for USA Today Sports, that Baptist had been pulled from the NBA bubble in Orlando and let go.