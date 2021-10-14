NBA Player Got Blood Clots From COVID Vaccine That Ends His Season - NBA Told Him to Keep it Quiet | 14 Oct 2021 | Brandon Goodwin, an NBA player with the Atlanta Hawks, admitted recently that he got blood clots from the COVID vaccine that ended his season and possibly his career. Goodwin said the NBA told him to keep it quiet. Brandon Goodwin told "I got sick, and I never quite recovered from it. I would always have back pain. I was just super tired in the games. I was so tired. I felt like I couldn’t run up and down the court. My back was hurting. My back really started hurting bad. Then, I'm like, 'OK. I need to go to the doctor. That's when I found out I had blood clots. That all within the span of a month." Goodwin is confident it was from the COVID vaccine, "I was fine until then. I was fine up until I took the vaccine, I was fine. People trying to tell you, 'No. It's not the vaccine.' How do you know? You don' know. Yes, the vaccine ended my season. One thousand percent."