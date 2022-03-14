NBA's Durant Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Says Mayor Wants Attention | 14 March 2022 | Basketball star Kevin Durant on March 13 questioned why New York City's mayor has kept a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers in place, alleging the mayor wants attention. "It's ridiculous. I don't understand it at all. It just feels like, at this point now, someone is trying to make a statement or point to flex their authority," Durant told reporters after New York's two basketball teams played at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough. "Everybody out here looking for attention. I feel like that's what the mayor wants right now -- some attention," he added. New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) has insisted on keeping in place a different vaccine mandate that requires employees of private businesses to get a vaccine, claiming it's necessary to ensure the city doesn't shut down again.