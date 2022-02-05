NBC News admits to plagiarism --The network has flagged 11 articles that contained plagiarized information | 2 May 2022 | NBC News [sic] apologized to its readers on Monday for eleven articles over the past year that contained plagiarized passages. The network did not retract the stories, however, but removed the problematic paragraphs and added editors' notes to them. The Comcast-owned network also didn't name the reporter at fault. Other outlets were not so circumspect, however. The eleven articles "contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution," NBC said in a statement. "In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting." "An editor's note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed," NBC added, without naming the reporter or revealing their fate with the company.