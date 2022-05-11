NBC silent after retracting Paul Pelosi report under mysterious circumstances | 4 Nov 2022 | NBC News caused a firestorm on social media after it retracted its explosive reporting on last week's attack of Paul Pelosi. On Friday's installment of Today, NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer went viral for stunning revelations of what apparently transpired when police arrived to Pelosi's San Francisco home. "Sources familiar with what unfolded in the Pelosi residence now revealing when officers responded to the 'high priority call,' they were seemingly unaware they've been called to the home of the Speaker of the House," Almaguer told viewers. "After a 'knock and announce,' the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It's unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources." Almaguer concluded his report by telling Today co-host Craig Melvin, "We still don't know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrive."