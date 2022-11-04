NC medical school backs student who suggested she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin --Wake Forest University hasn't announced any consequences beyond a brief suspension | 11 April 2022 | Wake Forest University Medical School is standing by a student who suggested she intentionally harmed one of her patients for disagreeing with her about transgender ideology. The student, fourth-year Kychelle Del Rosario, came under fire after appearing to boast about the incident on Twitter in late March. The university responded with a brief suspension but announced no further consequences in its latest statement. Del Rosario tweeted: "I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff 'She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there?' I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice."