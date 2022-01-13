NEA urged social media giants to fight anti-CRT 'propaganda' stoking 'violent,' 'radicalized' parents --Critics have suggested this may be a coordinated attack to silence parents | 12 Jan 2022 | Shortly after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent an infamous letter to the White House comparing concerned parents to domestic terrorists and inspiring a Department of Justice memo, the National Education Association (NEA) sent a similar letter to social media companies, urging them to stifle "propaganda" about critical race theory which had supposedly stoked "a small but violent group of radicalized parents." Following recent revelations that the White House actually helped draft the NSBA letter and claims that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the letter (a claim a Department of Education spokesperson has denied), critics have suggested that the NEA letter represents yet more coordination between government and interest groups to silence parents. "This looks like a concerted effort between the federal government and outside groups like the NEA and NSBA to interfere with the First Amendment rights of parents," Ian Prior, father and executive director at Fight for Schools, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.